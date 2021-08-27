Analysts Expect General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) to Post $0.87 EPS

Posted by on Aug 27th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for General Mills’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.90 and the lowest is $0.85. General Mills posted earnings per share of $1.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that General Mills will report full-year earnings of $3.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.69 to $3.76. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.78 to $4.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow General Mills.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

In related news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $1,548,088.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,647 shares in the company, valued at $6,209,930.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the first quarter worth about $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 77.1% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

GIS stock opened at $57.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.43. General Mills has a 12-month low of $53.96 and a 12-month high of $65.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.83%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on General Mills (GIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for General Mills (NYSE:GIS)

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.