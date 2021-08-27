Analysts Expect General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) to Post $0.87 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for General Mills’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.90 and the lowest is $0.85. General Mills posted earnings per share of $1.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that General Mills will report full-year earnings of $3.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.69 to $3.76. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.78 to $4.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow General Mills.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

In related news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $1,548,088.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,647 shares in the company, valued at $6,209,930.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the first quarter worth about $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 77.1% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

GIS stock opened at $57.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.43. General Mills has a 12-month low of $53.96 and a 12-month high of $65.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.83%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

