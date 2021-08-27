Analysts Expect The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) to Post $3.52 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) will post $3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.06. The PNC Financial Services Group posted earnings of $3.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 13th.

On average, analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group will report full year earnings of $14.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.89 to $16.90. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $14.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.92 to $15.55. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The PNC Financial Services Group.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 32.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.40 earnings per share.

PNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Odeon Capital Group downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $194.00 to $252.00 in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Oppenheimer set a $189.50 price target on The PNC Financial Services Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Compass Point upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.20.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total transaction of $773,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,770,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 4,700 shares of company stock valued at $869,438 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Advantage Inc. lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PNC traded up $3.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $194.18. The stock had a trading volume of 24,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,769,208. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 12 month low of $101.58 and a 12 month high of $203.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $187.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.62%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

