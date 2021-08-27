Analysts Expect Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.69 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) will report earnings of $1.69 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Vulcan Materials’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.77. Vulcan Materials posted earnings of $1.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will report full-year earnings of $5.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.71 to $6.36. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Vulcan Materials.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.08). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. Vulcan Materials’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Truist boosted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.00.

In related news, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.34, for a total value of $685,007.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,593 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,693.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 185,428 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,291,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the first quarter worth $1,385,000. Hyman Charles D lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.9% during the first quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 185,023 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,223,000 after acquiring an additional 5,233 shares in the last quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 227.1% during the first quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 37,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,244,000 after acquiring an additional 25,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amica Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 76.4% during the first quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 25,162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,246,000 after acquiring an additional 10,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

VMC stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $187.90. 9,550 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 777,145. The company has a market cap of $24.93 billion, a PE ratio of 37.54 and a beta of 0.58. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $119.28 and a 52 week high of $194.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $178.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 31.62%.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

