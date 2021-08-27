Analysts Set Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) PT at $92.75

Shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $92.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MSGE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

Shares of NYSE:MSGE opened at $75.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.10. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a 52 week low of $60.26 and a 52 week high of $121.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The company reported ($4.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.06) by ($1.81). Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 228.43% and a negative return on equity of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $99.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.26 EPS. Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s revenue was up 1008.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Entertainment will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSGE. Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 24.3% in the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,204,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,118,000 after purchasing an additional 626,622 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 63.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,329,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,664,000 after purchasing an additional 516,796 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 1.9% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 645,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,215,000 after purchasing an additional 11,973 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 44.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 499,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,836,000 after purchasing an additional 154,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 46.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 463,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,912,000 after purchasing an additional 147,216 shares in the last quarter. 61.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

