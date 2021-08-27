Analyzing 12 ReTech (OTCMKTS:RETC) & RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL)

12 ReTech (OTCMKTS:RETC) and RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get 12 ReTech alerts:

20.3% of RumbleON shares are held by institutional investors. 15.7% of RumbleON shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings for 12 ReTech and RumbleON, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 12 ReTech 0 0 0 0 N/A RumbleON 0 0 2 0 3.00

RumbleON has a consensus price target of $65.00, suggesting a potential upside of 87.86%. Given RumbleON’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe RumbleON is more favorable than 12 ReTech.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares 12 ReTech and RumbleON’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 12 ReTech $720,000.00 3.11 -$21.94 million N/A N/A RumbleON $416.43 million 0.28 -$25.00 million ($9.48) -3.65

12 ReTech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than RumbleON.

Volatility and Risk

12 ReTech has a beta of 28.19, meaning that its stock price is 2,719% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RumbleON has a beta of 2.94, meaning that its stock price is 194% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares 12 ReTech and RumbleON’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 12 ReTech N/A N/A N/A RumbleON -2.57% -84.44% -11.53%

Summary

12 ReTech beats RumbleON on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

12 ReTech Company Profile

12 ReTech Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and sale or fashion products. The firm offers its products through its channels including online, wholesale to retailers, and in its own store. It focuses on 12 technology suite devices, and operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe. The company was founded by Angelo Ponzetta on September 8, 2014 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

RumbleON Company Profile

RumbleOn, Inc. engages in the provision of motor vehicle dealer and e-commerce platform. It operates through the following segments: Powersports; Automotive; and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes pre-owned motorcycles and powersports vehicles. The Automotive segment focuses on the distribution of pre-owned cars and trucks. The Vehicle Logistics and Transportation segment offers nationwide automotive transportation services between dealerships and auctions. The company was founded by Matthew A. Lane, Marshall Chesrown, and Steven Richard Berrard on October 24, 2013 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for 12 ReTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 12 ReTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.