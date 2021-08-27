Analyzing Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) and Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI)

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) and Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Genco Shipping & Trading and Eneti’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genco Shipping & Trading -13.53% 5.87% 3.68% Eneti -230.33% 5.35% 2.74%

This table compares Genco Shipping & Trading and Eneti’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genco Shipping & Trading $355.56 million 2.32 -$225.57 million ($0.35) -56.20 Eneti $163.73 million 1.24 -$671.98 million ($18.28) -0.99

Genco Shipping & Trading has higher revenue and earnings than Eneti. Genco Shipping & Trading is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eneti, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Genco Shipping & Trading pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Eneti pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Genco Shipping & Trading pays out -114.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Eneti pays out -1.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Genco Shipping & Trading has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Genco Shipping & Trading is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Genco Shipping & Trading and Eneti, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genco Shipping & Trading 0 0 4 0 3.00 Eneti 0 1 1 0 2.50

Genco Shipping & Trading currently has a consensus price target of $20.67, suggesting a potential upside of 5.07%. Eneti has a consensus price target of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 27.71%. Given Eneti’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Eneti is more favorable than Genco Shipping & Trading.

Risk and Volatility

Genco Shipping & Trading has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eneti has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

61.8% of Genco Shipping & Trading shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.1% of Eneti shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Genco Shipping & Trading shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Genco Shipping & Trading beats Eneti on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment. The company was founded on September 27, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Eneti

Eneti, Inc. engages in the provision of international shipping services. It operates the latest generation of new building dry bulk carriers with fuel-efficient specifications. Its vessels transports a broad range of major and minor bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers, along worldwide shipping routes. It operates through the following segments: Ultramax, Kamsarmax , and Corporate. The Ultramax segment includes vessels ranging from approximately 60,200 dwt to 64,000 dwt. The Kamsarmax segment deals with vessels ranging from approximately 82,000 dwt to 84,000 dwt. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro and Robert L. Bugbee on March 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Monaco.

