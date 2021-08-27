Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Given New $16.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ANGI. Truist cut their price target on Angi from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Angi from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Angi from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on Angi from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Angi from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Angi currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.21.

Get Angi alerts:

Angi stock opened at $10.55 on Monday. Angi has a 12-month low of $9.28 and a 12-month high of $19.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of -131.88 and a beta of 1.92.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Angi had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $420.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Angi will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Angi news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $140,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 271,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,826,563.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Angi by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 282,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after buying an additional 20,533 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Angi during the 4th quarter valued at $2,638,000. Buckhead Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Angi by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 53,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 10,840 shares during the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Angi during the 1st quarter valued at $1,327,000. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Angi by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after buying an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.83% of the company’s stock.

Angi Company Profile

Angi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair.

Featured Article: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Angi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.