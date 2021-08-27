Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €66.64 ($78.40).

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €74.00 ($87.06) price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €59.00 ($69.41) price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a twelve month low of €82.03 ($96.51) and a twelve month high of €110.10 ($129.53).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

