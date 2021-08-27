ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.850-$7.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.960. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.84 billion-$1.89 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.86 billion.ANSYS also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.220-$1.390 EPS.

NASDAQ:ANSS traded up $5.43 on Friday, hitting $366.74. The company had a trading volume of 3,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,387. The stock has a market cap of $32.00 billion, a PE ratio of 69.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $356.84. ANSYS has a 52 week low of $292.79 and a 52 week high of $413.19.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $452.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.34 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ANSYS will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANSS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $389.00 to $398.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a hold rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $370.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. ANSYS currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $349.75.

In other ANSYS news, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 63,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.07, for a total transaction of $23,200,724.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,351 shares of company stock valued at $23,756,925. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

