AntiMatter Trading Up 3.4% Over Last Week (MATTER)

AntiMatter (CURRENCY:MATTER) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 27th. AntiMatter has a market capitalization of $12.41 million and approximately $617,970.00 worth of AntiMatter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, AntiMatter has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. One AntiMatter coin can now be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00000883 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.65 or 0.00053462 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003061 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00014265 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.81 or 0.00053793 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $370.07 or 0.00771293 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.27 or 0.00100604 BTC.

About AntiMatter

MATTER is a coin. Its launch date was February 19th, 2021. AntiMatter’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,295,577 coins. AntiMatter’s official Twitter account is @antimatterdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “AntiMatter is a lightweight on-chain DeFi perpetual derivative protocol based on a polarized token model. Antimatter will aim for simplicity and normalization as the main priority for every product released. The initial Antimatter product will be an ETH perpetual put option product where anyone can short and long at any given time with secondary market opportunities (market-making and arbitrage). “

AntiMatter Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AntiMatter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AntiMatter should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AntiMatter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

