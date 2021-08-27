Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) by 68.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,998 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Apollo Medical were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical in the first quarter valued at about $106,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical in the first quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Apollo Medical news, major shareholder Physicians Of Californi Allied bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $73.67 per share, for a total transaction of $2,946,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,946,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Albert Waichow Young sold 5,000 shares of Apollo Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total transaction of $242,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,110,265 shares in the company, valued at $53,936,673.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMEH opened at $69.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 53.50, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.58. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.21 and a 1 year high of $114.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.39.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. Apollo Medical had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 16.00%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Medical in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Medical in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock.

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc is a physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company. It focuses on providing population health management and healthcare delivery platform. The company operates as an integrated, value-based healthcare model, which aims to empower the providers in its network to deliver the highest quality of care to its patients in a cost-effective manner.

