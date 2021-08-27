Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) Shares Sold by Inlet Private Wealth LLC

Inlet Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,917 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,546 shares during the period. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Arcos Dorados were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Diligent Investors LLC raised its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 52,753 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 4,758 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Arcos Dorados by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,090 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 8,637 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 30.1% in the first quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 540,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 10.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,781,931 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,160,000 after buying an additional 262,561 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados during the first quarter valued at $705,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Arcos Dorados in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Arcos Dorados from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Arcos Dorados presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.78.

NYSE ARCO opened at $5.64 on Friday. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.86 and a fifty-two week high of $6.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.21 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Arcos Dorados had a negative return on equity of 17.51% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. On average, analysts forecast that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th were given a dividend of $0.1086 per share. This represents a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 13th. Arcos Dorados’s dividend payout ratio is -4.17%.

About Arcos Dorados

Arcos Dorados Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants. The firm operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants in the food services industry through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Caribbean Division, North Latin America division (NOLAD), and South Latin America division (SLAD).

