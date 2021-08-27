Ardea Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ARRRF) Short Interest Down 87.2% in August

Ardea Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ARRRF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 87.2% from the July 29th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:ARRRF opened at $0.35 on Friday. Ardea Resources has a 12 month low of $0.29 and a 12 month high of $0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.38.

Ardea Resources Company Profile

Ardea Resources Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia. The company explores for nickel, cobalt, scandium, gold, PGEs, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its flagship project is its 100% interest include the Goongarrie Nickel-Cobalt Project located in the Kalgoorlie, Western Australia.

