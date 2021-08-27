Arizona State Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 848 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $3,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the first quarter worth $34,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the first quarter worth $49,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 26.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the first quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 24.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

In related news, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 10,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total transaction of $1,181,758.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,195,112.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 3,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total value of $365,510.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,708.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,546 shares of company stock worth $2,446,744. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CBOE shares. Argus raised their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.54.

Shares of CBOE stock opened at $125.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.33. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.63 and a 12-month high of $139.00. The company has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 0.65.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $350.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.64 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is an increase from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is currently 31.88%.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

Read More: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.