Arizona State Retirement System Has $3.41 Million Stock Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 199,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,995 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $3,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $115,000. 90.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HST. Truist upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Truist Securities upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.41.

NASDAQ HST opened at $15.87 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.32. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $10.04 and a one year high of $18.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of -18.89 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 18.81, a current ratio of 18.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.13). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 9.38% and a negative net margin of 38.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST).

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.