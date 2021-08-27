Arizona State Retirement System Has $3.49 Million Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 653 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $3,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Hasbro in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Hasbro by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management grew its holdings in Hasbro by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Hasbro by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 31,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Hasbro by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 842,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,655,000 after buying an additional 16,332 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hasbro alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Truist upped their price objective on Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Hasbro from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their target price on Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $101.45 target price (down from $120.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $101.45 target price on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.22.

Shares of HAS stock opened at $97.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Hasbro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.25 and a twelve month high of $104.89. The company has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.66.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.58. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 7.06%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

In other Hasbro news, COO Eric Nyman sold 11,435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total value of $1,144,414.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,118 shares in the company, valued at $3,114,289.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Goldner sold 210,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $21,258,696.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,615,981.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hasbro Profile

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.