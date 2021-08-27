Arizona State Retirement System Has $3.58 Million Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 263,518 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,363 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $3,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,122,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,259,000 after acquiring an additional 58,456 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 981,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,337,000 after purchasing an additional 63,437 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 32,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 282,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,840,000 after purchasing an additional 15,566 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 491.5% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,662 shares during the period. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LUMN opened at $12.16 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.82. The company has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.82 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.51 and a fifty-two week high of $16.60.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 16.28% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. On average, analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.22%. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is 59.88%.

In other Lumen Technologies news, Director Steven T. Clontz acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.98 per share, for a total transaction of $59,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LUMN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Lumen Technologies from $12.10 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

