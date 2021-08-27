Arizona State Retirement System Has $4.28 Million Stock Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,681 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,767 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Masco were worth $4,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 1,349.5% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 339,941 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,362,000 after buying an additional 316,488 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Masco by 7.4% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 61,708 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 4,259 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Masco by 1,370.5% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 329,207 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,719,000 after purchasing an additional 306,820 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Masco by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,190,948 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,418,000 after purchasing an additional 63,373 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Masco by 4.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,115,261 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $186,604,000 after purchasing an additional 146,497 shares during the period. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MAS opened at $61.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.01 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.17, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.51. Masco Co. has a 1-year low of $51.53 and a 1-year high of $68.54.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.10. Masco had a return on equity of 379.98% and a net margin of 6.61%. Equities analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.13%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MAS. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Masco in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on Masco from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Masco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.79.

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $582,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,506,374.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

