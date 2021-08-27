Arizona State Retirement System Sells 1,288 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 2.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 64,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,288 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Evergy were worth $3,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRG. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,886,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,733,000 after buying an additional 367,352 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 73.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,816,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,229,000 after buying an additional 2,454,681 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 1,070.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,658,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,350,000 after buying an additional 4,260,869 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 2.1% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,492,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,413,000 after buying an additional 90,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 8.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,110,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,075,000 after buying an additional 305,188 shares during the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVRG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Evergy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.20.

Shares of EVRG opened at $69.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Evergy, Inc. has a one year low of $48.61 and a one year high of $69.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.37.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Evergy had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Evergy’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Evergy’s payout ratio is 69.03%.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

