Arizona State Retirement System Sells 436 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $3,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Hormel Foods by 25.6% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 37,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 7,625 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 247,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,815,000 after acquiring an additional 5,376 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,104,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,778,000 after acquiring an additional 112,091 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 311,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,894,000 after purchasing an additional 22,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 135.3% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 92,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 53,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.33.

In other news, VP Swen Neufeldt sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $306,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,139.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Steven J. Lykken sold 22,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $1,075,986.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,270 shares of company stock worth $2,181,846. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

HRL stock opened at $44.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of -0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.90. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12-month low of $43.45 and a 12-month high of $52.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

