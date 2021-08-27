Arizona State Retirement System Trims Stock Holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in UDR were worth $4,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in UDR in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in UDR by 422.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in UDR by 727.4% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in UDR by 37.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in UDR by 1,136.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UDR. Truist increased their price objective on UDR from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on UDR from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Securities increased their target price on UDR from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on UDR from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on UDR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total value of $2,998,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,133,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,663,625.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Tracy L. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $101,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,597. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 182,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,742,950. Company insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UDR opened at $52.49 on Friday. UDR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.34 and a 12 month high of $56.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.03. The stock has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,050.01, a PEG ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.76.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.45). UDR had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 1.40%. Research analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.3625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.08%.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

