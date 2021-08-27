ARK Investment Management LLC Acquires 1,622,972 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,274,717 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,622,972 shares during the period. JD.com comprises approximately 0.9% of ARK Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $500,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of JD.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of JD.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of JD.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JD.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of JD.com by 500.0% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 534 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. 36.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of JD.com from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of JD.com from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of JD.com from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of JD.com from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. JD.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.45.

NASDAQ:JD traded down $0.61 on Friday, hitting $76.43. 12,961,768 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,748,118. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.74. JD.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.65 and a 52 week high of $108.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.36.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $2.58. The firm had revenue of $253.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.94 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 5.36% and a net margin of 4.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

JD.com Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

