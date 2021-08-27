ARK Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 1,072.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,180,502 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,994,453 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $168,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TTD. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 1,172.2% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 52,534,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,064,091,000 after purchasing an additional 48,405,217 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Trade Desk by 853.4% in the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 3,183,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849,703 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL boosted its holdings in The Trade Desk by 868.6% in the second quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL now owns 1,632,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464,013 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in The Trade Desk by 781.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,462,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Trade Desk by 924.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,081,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,635,000 after purchasing an additional 975,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Trade Desk stock traded up $2.16 on Friday, hitting $80.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,484,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,289,478. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.85 and a 52-week high of $97.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.67. The stock has a market cap of $38.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.71, a P/E/G ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 2.51.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The company had revenue of $279.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 100.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TTD shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist upped their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $62.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.58.

In other news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,292,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $50,611.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 211,830 shares in the company, valued at $15,537,730.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,962 shares of company stock valued at $14,680,739 in the last ninety days. 10.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

