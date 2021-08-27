ARK Investment Management LLC Buys 3,765,462 Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) by 73.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,907,733 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,765,462 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals worth $355,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 83.6% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,873,000 after acquiring an additional 170,900 shares during the period. Camber Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $44,960,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $1,023,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IONS traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.63. The company had a trading volume of 760,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,333,689. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.43 and a fifty-two week high of $64.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.17. The company has a current ratio of 7.62, a quick ratio of 7.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 1.05.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 78.78% and a negative return on equity of 58.39%. The company had revenue of $126.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on IONS. Zacks Investment Research raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $37.50 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.54.

In related news, Director Frederick T. Muto sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.63, for a total transaction of $549,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,683 shares in the company, valued at $1,343,698.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph Klein III sold 4,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $152,990.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,334 shares of company stock valued at $1,268,540 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

