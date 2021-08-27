ARK Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

ARK Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,756 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $189,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 36.7% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,909,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 6,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 52,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,521,000 after acquiring an additional 6,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. now owns 56,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,013,000 after acquiring an additional 12,083 shares in the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras bought 845 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,783.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,506,905.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Emiliano Calemzuk acquired 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $876.75 per share, for a total transaction of $149,047.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MELI stock traded up $29.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,865.00. The company had a trading volume of 252,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,537. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,635.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $959.87 and a fifty-two week high of $2,020.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.71 billion, a PE ratio of -37,300.00 and a beta of 1.49.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

MELI has been the subject of several research reports. upped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,824.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. DZ Bank started coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,019.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,927.72.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

Featured Article: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.