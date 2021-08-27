ARK Investment Management LLC Has $125.03 Million Position in Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL)

ARK Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) by 13.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,941,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 763,863 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Personalis worth $125,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PSNL. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Personalis in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,565,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Personalis by 393.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 387,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,569,000 after purchasing an additional 309,287 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Personalis by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,635,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,464,000 after purchasing an additional 295,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Personalis by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,604,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,092,000 after purchasing an additional 294,905 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Personalis by 136.8% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 373,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,198,000 after purchasing an additional 215,927 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 2,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $55,077.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,151,943.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard Chen sold 1,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $25,047.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,705,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 231,148 shares of company stock valued at $5,189,766 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

PSNL traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.59. 396,840 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 756,694. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.84. The company has a market cap of $914.44 million, a P/E ratio of -16.60 and a beta of 1.50. Personalis, Inc. has a one year low of $16.54 and a one year high of $53.46.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $21.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.15 million. Personalis had a negative return on equity of 18.51% and a negative net margin of 60.87%. As a group, research analysts predict that Personalis, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PSNL shares. Oppenheimer raised Personalis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered Personalis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist decreased their target price on Personalis from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Personalis from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Personalis from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Personalis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Personalis Profile

Personalis, Inc engages in the provision of genomic sequencing and analytics solutions to support the development of personalized cancer vaccines and other next-generation cancer immunotherapies. The company was founded by Euan A. Ashley, Michael Snyder, Atul J. Butte, John S. West, and Russ B. Altman in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

