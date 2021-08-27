ARK Investment Management LLC Sells 1,252,270 Shares of Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS)

ARK Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,189,551 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,252,270 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC owned about 11.82% of Materialise worth $149,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTLS. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Materialise by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,859 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Materialise by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,732 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Materialise by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 144,445 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,193,000 after buying an additional 9,570 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Materialise in the 1st quarter valued at about $816,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC boosted its position in Materialise by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC now owns 7,713 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 3,556 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Materialise alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on MTLS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Materialise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Materialise in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

Shares of MTLS traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,254. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.08. Materialise NV has a 52-week low of $18.52 and a 52-week high of $87.40. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -306.24 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.11. Materialise had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a positive return on equity of 0.85%. The firm had revenue of $60.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.37 million. Research analysts expect that Materialise NV will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Materialise Profile

Materialise NV engages in the provision of additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services. It operates through the following business segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment develops and delivers additive manufacturing software solutions and related services.

Featured Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Materialise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materialise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.