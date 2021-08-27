ARK Investment Management LLC Sells 39,182 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

ARK Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,948,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 39,182 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC owned 1.34% of Incyte worth $248,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 4.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,383,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $274,258,000 after buying an additional 128,752 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 14.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,275,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $184,924,000 after purchasing an additional 289,496 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 3.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,512,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,918,000 after purchasing an additional 45,598 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,483,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,564,000 after purchasing an additional 4,307 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 1.5% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,057,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,913,000 after purchasing an additional 15,746 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Incyte from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Incyte from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Benchmark upgraded Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Incyte from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.29.

Shares of INCY stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.68. 706,756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,228,068. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.15. The stock has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.91 and a fifty-two week high of $101.47.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $705.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.95 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 12.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 4,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total value of $384,482.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 27,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total value of $2,321,551.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

