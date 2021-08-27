Arqma (ARQ) Trading 2.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. One Arqma coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0332 or 0.00000070 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Arqma has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar. Arqma has a market capitalization of $346,192.11 and approximately $2,182.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Arqma alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,369.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,123.89 or 0.06594655 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $610.02 or 0.01287782 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $170.21 or 0.00359318 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.43 or 0.00127564 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $300.57 or 0.00634508 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.12 or 0.00331677 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006320 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.05 or 0.00306209 BTC.

Arqma Profile

ARQ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 16,481,309 coins and its circulating supply is 10,436,766 coins. Arqma’s official website is arqma.com . Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Arqma Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arqma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arqma using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arqma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arqma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.