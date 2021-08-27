Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.52 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $3.52 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Arrow Electronics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.51 and the highest is $3.55. Arrow Electronics posted earnings of $2.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 69.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arrow Electronics will report full-year earnings of $13.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.30 to $13.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $14.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.12 to $14.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Arrow Electronics.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.38. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. Arrow Electronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

ARW traded up $0.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $121.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 261 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,108. The company has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $115.19. Arrow Electronics has a twelve month low of $75.24 and a twelve month high of $124.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Arrow Electronics announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Christopher Stansbury sold 11,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.43, for a total transaction of $1,364,630.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 9,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.34, for a total value of $1,154,256.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,929 shares of company stock worth $3,348,484 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,235,816 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $937,482,000 after purchasing an additional 28,052 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,252,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $825,510,000 after purchasing an additional 62,696 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Arrow Electronics by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,189,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,088,000 after acquiring an additional 139,909 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Arrow Electronics by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,056,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $338,680,000 after acquiring an additional 10,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its stake in Arrow Electronics by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,816,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,251,000 after acquiring an additional 104,546 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

