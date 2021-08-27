Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude Sells 4,119 Shares

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 4,119 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.47, for a total value of $483,858.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,398,950.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of ARW opened at $120.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $115.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.54. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.24 and a 52 week high of $124.76.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.38. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current year.

Arrow Electronics announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARW. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the third quarter worth about $1,071,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 2.0% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 99,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 7.8% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 4.9% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 576,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,857,000 after purchasing an additional 26,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 12.2% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 7,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

