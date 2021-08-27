Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude Sells 4,119 Shares

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 4,119 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.47, for a total value of $483,858.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,398,950.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of ARW opened at $120.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $115.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.54. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.24 and a 52 week high of $124.76.
Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.38. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current year.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARW. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the third quarter worth about $1,071,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 2.0% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 99,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 7.8% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 4.9% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 576,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,857,000 after purchasing an additional 26,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 12.2% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 7,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.
Arrow Electronics Company Profile
Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.
