Artemis Investment Management LLP Acquires 35,052 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,588 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,052 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned 0.13% of Arrow Electronics worth $10,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

ARW stock opened at $120.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.54. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.24 and a 12 month high of $124.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Arrow Electronics news, CFO Christopher Stansbury sold 11,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.43, for a total transaction of $1,364,630.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 9,672 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.34, for a total transaction of $1,154,256.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,929 shares of company stock worth $3,348,484 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

See Also: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.