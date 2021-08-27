Artemis Investment Management LLP Invests $17.64 Million in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 241,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,641,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CNC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Centene by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,444,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,840,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809,039 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Centene by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,792,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,714,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041,173 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,288,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378,239 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,721,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,669,000 after purchasing an additional 250,523 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,094,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,421,000 after purchasing an additional 719,038 shares during the period. 83.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $63.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.60 and a fifty-two week high of $75.59. The firm has a market cap of $37.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.11, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.93.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.16). Centene had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 0.61%. The business had revenue of $31.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. Centene’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Centene news, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 4,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 9,366 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $655,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,366 shares of company stock worth $4,785,170. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CNC. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Centene from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Centene from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their target price on Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, raised their target price on Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.09.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

