Artemis Investment Management LLP Invests $17.64 Million in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 241,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,641,000.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CNC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Centene by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,444,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,840,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809,039 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Centene by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,792,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,714,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041,173 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,288,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378,239 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,721,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,669,000 after purchasing an additional 250,523 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,094,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,421,000 after purchasing an additional 719,038 shares during the period. 83.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $63.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.60 and a fifty-two week high of $75.59. The firm has a market cap of $37.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.11, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.93.
In other Centene news, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 4,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 9,366 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $655,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,366 shares of company stock worth $4,785,170. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CNC. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Centene from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Centene from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their target price on Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, raised their target price on Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.09.
Centene Company Profile
Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.
