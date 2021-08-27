Artemis Investment Management LLP Invests $8.34 Million in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 70,783 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $8,343,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned about 0.10% of Ralph Lauren as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,345,287 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $412,007,000 after purchasing an additional 76,025 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,000,902 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $117,916,000 after buying an additional 25,285 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 8,297.5% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 912,053 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $112,347,000 after buying an additional 901,192 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 884,842 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $108,803,000 after buying an additional 6,138 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 751,521 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $92,557,000 after buying an additional 135,931 shares during the period. 59.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 4,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $546,057.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Hubert Joly purchased 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $117.90 per share, for a total transaction of $990,360.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 34.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RL has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. OTR Global upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $147.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.71.

Shares of Ralph Lauren stock opened at $116.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 12 month low of $65.20 and a 12 month high of $142.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 51.69, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.49.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $1.43. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.82) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 182.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

