Artemis Investment Management LLP Sells 12,930 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Artemis Investment Management LLP lessened its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 295,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,930 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $9,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPG. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 8,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,847,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,552,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 591,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,226,000 after buying an additional 55,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 73,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after buying an additional 6,496 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IPG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Friday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.27.

In other news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 200,000 shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total value of $7,054,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $36.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.92 and a 52-week high of $37.88. The stock has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.06.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.28. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 34.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is currently 62.43%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

