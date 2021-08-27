Artemis Investment Management LLP Takes Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 125,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,509,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 224.9% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 26.6% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 114.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. 72.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on STLD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.18.

In other news, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total value of $463,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STLD opened at $69.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.24. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.31 and a 1 year high of $74.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company’s revenue was up 113.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

Steel Dynamics declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, July 6th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

