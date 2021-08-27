Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. Buys 2,878 Shares of FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) Stock

FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. purchased 2,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.38 per share, for a total transaction of $50,019.64. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,573 shares in the company, valued at $583,498.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:FEYE opened at $18.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.15 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. FireEye, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.26 and a 52 week high of $25.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.66.

Get FireEye alerts:

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The information security company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.18. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 9.57% and a negative net margin of 22.83%. Research analysts forecast that FireEye, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FEYE. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in FireEye in the first quarter valued at $34,095,000. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in FireEye by 12.5% in the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 13,676,390 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $267,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516,925 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in FireEye by 127.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,234,331 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $43,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,240 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in FireEye by 4.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,986,222 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $444,561,000 after acquiring an additional 964,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in FireEye by 26.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,243,310 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $85,799,000 after acquiring an additional 878,863 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

FEYE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on FireEye from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. TheStreet cut FireEye from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of FireEye in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut FireEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut FireEye from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.11.

About FireEye

FireEye, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMEA; APAC; and Other.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for FireEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FireEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.