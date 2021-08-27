Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Expected to Earn Q4 2022 Earnings of ($1.98) Per Share

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note issued on Thursday, August 26th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($1.98) for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

ASND has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $197.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.88.

Shares of ASND opened at $149.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $125.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.87 and a beta of 0.73. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1-year low of $109.36 and a 1-year high of $183.98.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.75) by $0.25. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 7,700.88% and a negative return on equity of 54.80%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASND. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,806,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $895,374,000 after buying an additional 394,113 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,429,407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $845,789,000 after buying an additional 382,517 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,167,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $408,212,000 after buying an additional 158,483 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,015,927 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $265,195,000 after buying an additional 148,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 2nd quarter valued at $249,945,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.