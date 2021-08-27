Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust (LON:AIE) Hits New 52-Week High at $177.50

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust plc (LON:AIE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 177.50 ($2.32) and last traded at GBX 177.25 ($2.32), with a volume of 101448 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 175.50 ($2.29).

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 165.10. The firm has a market capitalization of £152.36 million and a P/E ratio of 6.54.

In other news, insider Rita Dhut purchased 2,443 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 162 ($2.12) per share, with a total value of £3,957.66 ($5,170.71).

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust PLC is headquartered in London, United Kingdom.

