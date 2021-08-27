Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB) Short Interest Update

Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 787,800 shares, an increase of 968.9% from the July 29th total of 73,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,556,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

AABB opened at $0.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.12. Asia Broadband has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.66.

Get Asia Broadband alerts:

About Asia Broadband

Asia Broadband, Inc operates as a resource company. It focuses on the production, supply and sale of precious and base metals, primarily to Asian markets. The company operates through its wholly owned subsidiary Asia Metals Inc Asia Broadband was founded on January 24, 1996 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Featured Story: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Asia Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asia Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.