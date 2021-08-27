Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB) Short Interest Update

Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 787,800 shares, an increase of 968.9% from the July 29th total of 73,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,556,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
AABB opened at $0.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.12. Asia Broadband has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.66.
About Asia Broadband
