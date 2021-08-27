ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Short Interest Down 75.0% in August

ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the July 29th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ASMIY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays set a $329.68 target price on ASM International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.68.

Shares of ASM International stock opened at $377.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a PE ratio of 46.43 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $348.59. ASM International has a one year low of $134.88 and a one year high of $387.00.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $411.81 million during the quarter. ASM International had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 23.93%.

ASM International Company Profile

ASM International NV engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, and sale of equipment, and provision of service to customers for the production of semiconductor devices and integrated circuits. It operates through the Front-end and Back-end segments. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices.

