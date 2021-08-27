Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Buys 4,041 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,041 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $11,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CE. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Celanese by 1.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management lifted its stake in Celanese by 0.4% in the first quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 18,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in Celanese by 2.4% in the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Celanese by 3.6% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Celanese by 8.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Celanese stock opened at $158.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $153.75. Celanese Co. has a 52 week low of $100.02 and a 52 week high of $171.00.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.53. Celanese had a net margin of 36.01% and a return on equity of 38.64%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Celanese’s quarterly revenue was up 84.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 16.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.60%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CE shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Celanese from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Vertical Research raised shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celanese from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $168.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Celanese presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.71.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

