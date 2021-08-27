Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $11.83 Million Stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,649 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,952 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NetEase were worth $11,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTES. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in NetEase by 25.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its stake in NetEase by 0.3% in the second quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 30,891 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its stake in NetEase by 2.1% in the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 54,347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in NetEase by 12.0% in the second quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 74,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,610,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC increased its stake in NetEase by 82.4% in the second quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 17,747 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 8,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.51% of the company’s stock.

Get NetEase alerts:

NTES has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Macquarie decreased their target price on shares of NetEase from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of NetEase from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. CLSA decreased their target price on shares of NetEase from $159.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of NetEase from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.29.

NetEase stock opened at $91.26 on Friday. NetEase, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.97 and a fifty-two week high of $134.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.13 billion, a PE ratio of 32.16, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.96.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

Recommended Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.