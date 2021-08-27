Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 10.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 127,116 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,264 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $10,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Group during the first quarter worth about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 124.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Group during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Group during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 64.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $80.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.58 billion, a PE ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 2.80. Royal Caribbean Group has a fifty-two week low of $51.33 and a fifty-two week high of $99.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($5.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.39) by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $50.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($6.13) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 71.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Group will post -16.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Royal Caribbean Group news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 278,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total transaction of $26,355,763.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,371,971.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.08.

Royal Caribbean Group Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

