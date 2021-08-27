Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 220,985 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 14,139 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $13,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 287,650 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,040,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 34.3% in the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 7,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.8% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 839,467 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,730,000 after purchasing an additional 6,480 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the second quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 73,899 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 11,073,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $368,185,396.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KKR shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.33.

KKR opened at $64.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $32.72 and a one year high of $67.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.38.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 54.36%. The firm had revenue of $739.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.58%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

