Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Reduces Stake in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 8.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 179,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,414 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $12,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 93.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 177.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 266.1% in the 2nd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 27,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,942,000 after buying an additional 20,275 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 36,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kilroy Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.27.

Shares of KRC opened at $65.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.57. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.84. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $45.28 and a 1 year high of $74.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 71.92%. Research analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

