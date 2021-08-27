Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Assicurazioni Generali from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of ARZGY stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.07. 539 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,520. Assicurazioni Generali has a fifty-two week low of $6.55 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.01.

Assicurazioni Generali SpA engages in the provision of insurance and financial products. It operates through the following business segments: Life, Property and Casualty, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Businesses. The Life segment offers coverage through a lump sum or an annuity payment if an event occurs involving human life in exchange for the premium payment as remuneration from the policyholder for the risk taken.

