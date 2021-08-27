Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (LON:AML) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (LON:AML) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,433.33 ($31.79).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global from GBX 1,430 ($18.68) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) target price on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) price objective on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Get Aston Martin Lagonda Global alerts:

Shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global stock opened at GBX 1,929.50 ($25.21) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.70, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a 12-month low of GBX 920 ($12.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,295.50 ($29.99). The firm has a market cap of £2.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,921.99.

In other news, insider Michael de Picciotto bought 30,715 shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,871 ($24.44) per share, for a total transaction of £574,677.65 ($750,820.03). Also, insider Robin Freestone acquired 5,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,931 ($25.23) per share, with a total value of £96,723.79 ($126,370.25). Insiders purchased a total of 39,724 shares of company stock worth $74,740,144 over the last quarter.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Company Profile

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brand names worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; servicing and restoration of vehicles; and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.

Recommended Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Aston Martin Lagonda Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aston Martin Lagonda Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.