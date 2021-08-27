AstraZeneca’s (AZN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on AZN. UBS Group set a GBX 9,200 ($120.20) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £100 ($130.65) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price target on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 9,401.67 ($122.83).

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Shares of AZN opened at GBX 8,580 ($112.10) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 8,475.04. The company has a market cap of £132.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.47. AstraZeneca has a 52-week low of GBX 6,736 ($88.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 8,848 ($115.60).

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

See Also: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.