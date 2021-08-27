Atlas Private Wealth Management Boosts Stock Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 49,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,392,000 after buying an additional 4,084 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.1% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 24,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 10.5% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 8,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. 72.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MKC stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.26. The company had a trading volume of 25,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,269,551. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $82.03 and a 12 month high of $105.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.26. The stock has a market cap of $22.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.48.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 19.50%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.06%.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 2,870 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $251,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 92,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,136,012.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

